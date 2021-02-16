Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,626 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.07% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 165.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 67.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JEF opened at $28.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

