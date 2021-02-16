Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 56,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 241,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 17,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. 58.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KHC opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.93.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Guggenheim upgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.43.

In other news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

