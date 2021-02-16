Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,688 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of MSA Safety worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 30,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $4,685,802.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,238,035.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 15,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $2,270,884.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,663,515.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

MSA stock opened at $171.51 on Tuesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 1-year low of $83.57 and a 1-year high of $172.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 35.83%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MSA Safety from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on MSA Safety in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.00.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.