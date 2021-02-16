Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Stock Price Down 7.6%

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)’s share price was down 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.27 and last traded at $21.30. Approximately 768,212 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 380,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGH shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 24,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 541.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth about $402,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth about $837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Company Profile (NYSE:TGH)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company owns and leases standard dry freight containers, refrigerated, and other special-purpose containers.

