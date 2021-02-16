Tezos Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.47 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Tezos token can now be purchased for $4.57 or 0.00009332 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $3.47 billion and approximately $807.89 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded up 26.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00012655 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004191 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Tezos Token Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 760,158,062 tokens. The official message board for Tezos is www.tezos.ch . The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

