THB Asset Management Buys Shares of 213,770 Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

THB Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 213,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,000. THB Asset Management owned 1.26% of Broadwind at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Broadwind by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,082 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Broadwind by 170.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 13,804 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Broadwind by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Broadwind during the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadwind presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Shares of BWEN opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.22 and its 200-day moving average is $5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.33 million, a P/E ratio of -163.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Broadwind, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $12.89.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.