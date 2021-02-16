THB Asset Management Lowers Position in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI)

THB Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 76,090 shares during the period. THB Asset Management owned about 0.30% of Frank’s International worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 414.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 33,343 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 83.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 88,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 40,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 59.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 24,427 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 89.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 47,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 28.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Frank’s International stock opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. Frank’s International has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $3.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $708.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

About Frank’s International

Frank's International N.V. provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

