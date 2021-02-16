THB Asset Management Sells 10,933 Shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

THB Asset Management decreased its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,933 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management owned approximately 0.22% of Meridian Bioscience worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIVO opened at $29.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.28. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,858,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony P. Bihl III bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,272 shares of company stock worth $4,069,969. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.