THB Asset Management Sells 14,823 Shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS)

THB Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,823 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management owned approximately 0.86% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 171.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Natural Gas Services Group by 232.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 42,436 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,378,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,147 shares in the company, valued at $853,764. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGS stock opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $134.29 million, a P/E ratio of 71.21 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.26. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.77 million during the quarter. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 2.79%.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

