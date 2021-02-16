THB Asset Management Sells 5,463 Shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX)

THB Asset Management lessened its holdings in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,887 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,463 shares during the quarter. THB Asset Management owned 1.34% of Pro-Dex worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDEX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pro-Dex by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,889 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 771.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 35,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pro-Dex by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 15.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicholas John Swenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,274.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William James Farrell III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $65,900.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,255 shares of company stock worth $1,297,004. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PDEX opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98. The company has a market cap of $103.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Pro-Dex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.83 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.27). Pro-Dex had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 33.84%.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and maxocranial facial markets.

