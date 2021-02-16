The Aaron’s (AAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect The Aaron’s to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AAN opened at $19.97 on Tuesday. The Aaron’s has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average is $42.75.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAN. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of The Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered The Aaron’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.09.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Kamerschen sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $156,210.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,324.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-purchase solutions. It engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,400 Company-operated and franchised stores in United States Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.