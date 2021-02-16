The AES (NYSE:AES) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.04

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.04 and last traded at $28.97, with a volume of 21831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AES. FMR LLC lifted its position in The AES by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701,749 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the third quarter valued at $47,002,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The AES by 8,767.4% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,275 shares during the period. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The AES in the third quarter valued at $20,263,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The AES by 51.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,332,000 after acquiring an additional 911,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

