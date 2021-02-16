The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $27.76

Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.76 and last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 138956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

Several research firms recently commented on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The Andersons currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $876.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -383.71 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Andersons by 27,207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. 72.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

