The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.87

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.87 and last traded at $47.75, with a volume of 1677 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.19.

AZEK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on The AZEK from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson increased their price target on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.06.

The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 81.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.24.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,897.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $910,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The AZEK in the third quarter worth about $6,651,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,435,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in The AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,411,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in The AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,399,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in The AZEK by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Profile (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

