The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by Markel Corp

Markel Corp boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,750 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $15,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BK. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,936.7% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 82.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

Shares of BK stock traded up $1.23 on Tuesday, reaching $43.16. 200,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,180,965. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $46.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

