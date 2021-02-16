The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $56.59. The company has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.93%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Featured Article: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.