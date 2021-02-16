The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at Barclays

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its target price raised by Barclays from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.65.

The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $55.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.45 and its 200-day moving average is $47.46. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 353,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,635,000 after acquiring an additional 76,837 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

