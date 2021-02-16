The Brink’s (BCO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect The Brink’s to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BCO opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -293.68 and a beta of 1.53. The Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $33.17 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

