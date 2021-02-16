The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CFO Thomas B. Heacock Sells 2,600 Shares

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) CFO Thomas B. Heacock sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $105,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,898. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BKE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,989. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $42.36.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.00 million. The Buckle had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 27.47%. Research analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Buckle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Buckle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Buckle by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

