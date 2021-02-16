The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Director Sells $20,250.00 in Stock

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Director John P. Peetz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $20,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,230,106.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:BKE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.70. 314,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,989. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $42.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.30. The Buckle had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Buckle by 17.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,699,000 after purchasing an additional 781,060 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in The Buckle by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,782,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,063,000 after purchasing an additional 213,275 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its position in The Buckle by 4.5% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 767,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,645,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Buckle by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 712,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,795,000 after purchasing an additional 357,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its position in The Buckle by 14.3% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Outpost Makers, Departwest, and Veece.

