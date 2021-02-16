The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Chemours from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays lowered The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors initiated coverage on The Chemours in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.45.

Get The Chemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $26.14 on Tuesday. The Chemours has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $29.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.48.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Analysts predict that The Chemours will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Chemours news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano sold 153,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $4,184,533.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,745 shares in the company, valued at $10,795,923.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 520,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 305,692 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of The Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in The Chemours by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 673,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,658 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in The Chemours by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 492,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 129,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in The Chemours by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

See Also: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.