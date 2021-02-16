The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.86 Billion

Brokerages expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report $1.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Clorox’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.79 billion and the highest is $1.91 billion. The Clorox posted sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year sales of $7.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $7.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.33 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.06.

NYSE CLX opened at $185.97 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,033.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 465,261 shares of company stock worth $94,009,663. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox by 6.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,022,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,868,000 after acquiring an additional 698,235 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in The Clorox by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,868,000 after acquiring an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in The Clorox by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,008,000 after acquiring an additional 40,921 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Clorox by 33.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 910,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,399,000 after acquiring an additional 228,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in The Clorox by 260.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,607,000 after acquiring an additional 628,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

