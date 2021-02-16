The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $185.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $198.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The Clorox’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.33%.

In other news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total transaction of $83,788,060.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 293,341 shares in the company, valued at $58,938,073.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 465,261 shares of company stock worth $94,009,663 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.06.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

