The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.9% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Motco’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.59. 144,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,337,652. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $217.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.