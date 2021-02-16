The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Acquired by Motco

Motco lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the period. The Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.9% of Motco’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Motco’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $12,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.59. 144,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,337,652. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $217.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.76.
About The Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
