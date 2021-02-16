The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 592,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,923 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.1% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $32,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 234,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 87,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,168 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth $1,895,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 35,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.76.

KO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.51. The stock had a trading volume of 208,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,337,652. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.46. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The stock has a market cap of $217.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

