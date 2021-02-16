The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) (TSE:DSG) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $77.69

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.69 and traded as high as $81.46. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) shares last traded at $81.45, with a volume of 87,836 shares trading hands.

DSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$74.94. The company has a market cap of C$6.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.56 million. On average, analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (DSG.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.