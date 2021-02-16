The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.72

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.72 and last traded at $64.55, with a volume of 723 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.06.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.56.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,515,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,630,000 after buying an additional 145,380 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 866.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 21,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 34,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGX)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.
