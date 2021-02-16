The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $64.72

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $64.72 and last traded at $64.55, with a volume of 723 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.87 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.56.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $87.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,515,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,630,000 after buying an additional 145,380 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 866.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 23,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 21,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 34,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud, device, and data content-based solutions that focus on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform combines a network, applications, content, and a community. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile and telematics; transportation management and e-commerce fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade data and services; global logistics network services; and broker and forwarder enterprise systems.

