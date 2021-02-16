The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Shares Down 9.2%

The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) shares were down 9.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $48.06 and last traded at $49.24. Approximately 2,975,971 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,901,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XONE shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on The ExOne in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners upgraded The ExOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $944.77 million, a PE ratio of -55.95 and a beta of 2.39.

In related news, Director John Irvin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in The ExOne during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in The ExOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in The ExOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The ExOne by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in The ExOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,165,000. 55.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The ExOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

