The Force Protocol Price Tops $0.0238 on Major Exchanges (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 16th. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the US dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get The Force Protocol alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00012369 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.79 or 0.00606967 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 99.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About The Force Protocol

The Force Protocol (CRYPTO:FOR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for The Force Protocol is www.theforceprotocol.com . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

The Force Protocol Coin Trading

The Force Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Force Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.