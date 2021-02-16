The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:GLU opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $19.90.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%.
About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.
