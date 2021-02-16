The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the January 14th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLU opened at $19.09 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.34 and a 1 year high of $19.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLU. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

About The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

