The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Nancy Green Sells 15,400 Shares

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,939. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:GPS traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.27. 4,856,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,548,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The Gap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.59.

Get The Gap alerts:

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in The Gap in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Gap in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,000. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in The Gap in the 3rd quarter worth about $196,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Gap by 230.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in The Gap by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 16,601 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Gap from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of The Gap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.84.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.