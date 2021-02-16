The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Gap (NYSE:GPS) in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of The Gap from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.84.

Shares of GPS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.27. 4,762,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,545,669. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Gap will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $153,206.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,148.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 20,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $444,665.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,058.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 668,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,392,000 after purchasing an additional 288,059 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,612,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 200,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Gap during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

About The Gap

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

