The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.58

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.58 and traded as high as $9.00. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 503 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58.
In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 5,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $52,592.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
The GDL Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GDL)
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
