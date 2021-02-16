The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.58

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.58 and traded as high as $9.00. The GDL Fund shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 503 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.58.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 5,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $52,592.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDL. CNH Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The GDL Fund during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 66,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,930 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of The GDL Fund by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 78,873 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter.

The GDL Fund Company Profile (NYSE:GDL)

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

