The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.48-0.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $579-584 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $598.97 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 1.98-2.08 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The GEO Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of The GEO Group stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. The GEO Group has a 12-month low of $6.70 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

