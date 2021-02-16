The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Sets New 12-Month High at $311.30

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $311.30 and last traded at $311.09, with a volume of 25238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $306.32.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of $107.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

