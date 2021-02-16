The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (CPH:VWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VWS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Monday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Vestas Wind Systems A/S alerts:

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 52 week low of €357.40 ($420.47) and a 52 week high of €632.50 ($744.12).

Vestas Wind Systems A/S is a Denmark-based company active within the wind power industry. The Company operates through two segments, Project and Service. The Project segment is responsible for sale of wind power plants and wind turbines, among others. The Service segment contains provision of services related to the Company’s offer, as well as sale of spare parts and other activities.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.