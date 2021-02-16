The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Upgraded by Argus to “Buy”

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. Argus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $14.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.16. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 709,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 454.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 788,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 646,310 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Investment Services of America LLC acquired a new stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the fourth quarter worth about $1,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

