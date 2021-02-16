The Graph (GRT) Price Hits $2.03 on Major Exchanges

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. The Graph has a market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $650.23 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can currently be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00004222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, The Graph has traded up 110.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get The Graph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00064285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.04 or 0.00886311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006731 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00049115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,466.24 or 0.05118635 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00024841 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00016845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00032651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000173 BTC.

The Graph Token Profile

The Graph (CRYPTO:GRT) is a token. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Token Trading

The Graph can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.