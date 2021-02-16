The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.96

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.96 and last traded at $46.78, with a volume of 1976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.98.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GBX. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

In related news, EVP Alejandro Centurion sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $440,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,351.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.34 per share, for a total transaction of $866,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,912,330.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,864 shares of company stock worth $1,470,309. Insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

