The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises 1.4% of EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in The Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 1,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 3,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates raised The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.25.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $277.51 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

