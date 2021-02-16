The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the January 14th total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In related news, insider Douglas Johnstone sold 625 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $49,931.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,085.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allen J. Model sold 9,323 shares of The Howard Hughes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $746,865.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,308,757.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,140 shares of company stock worth $811,809 in the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after buying an additional 8,409 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 25,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 64,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HHC opened at $102.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The Howard Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $129.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -101.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Several research firms have weighed in on HHC. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities (MPCs), Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 14 retail, 32 office, nine multi-family, and three hospitality properties, as well as 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, HawaiÂ’i.

