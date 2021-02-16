The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.29. The LGL Group shares last traded at $11.22, with a volume of 31 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $59.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 0.88.

About The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL)

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers XTAL, clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

