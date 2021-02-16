The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.54

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.54 and last traded at $60.83, with a volume of 2092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.98.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $880.54 million, a PE ratio of -462.38, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.
In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 325,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $12,707,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $296,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,924.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 859,197 shares of company stock worth $36,598,021 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth $2,971,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 512.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth $4,839,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE)
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
