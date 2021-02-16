The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $61.54

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.54 and last traded at $60.83, with a volume of 2092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOVE shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $880.54 million, a PE ratio of -462.38, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $1.04. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $74.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 325,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $12,707,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $296,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,847,924.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 859,197 shares of company stock worth $36,598,021 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOVE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth $2,971,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The Lovesac by 512.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the 3rd quarter worth $4,839,000. 84.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

