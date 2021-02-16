The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.38

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.38 and traded as high as $17.88. The Marcus shares last traded at $17.49, with a volume of 7,481 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCS. Zacks Investment Research cut The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barrington Research upgraded shares of The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Marcus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $543.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.38.

In other The Marcus news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 12,027 shares of The Marcus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $211,554.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,941.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCS. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of The Marcus by 725.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 445,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 391,682 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in The Marcus during the third quarter worth about $1,149,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Marcus by 154.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 141,917 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in The Marcus by 298.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 135,406 shares during the period. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,752,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Marcus Company Profile (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

