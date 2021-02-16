The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.04

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.04 and last traded at $29.94, with a volume of 77746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.27.

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank cut The Mosaic from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Mosaic from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Mosaic by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

