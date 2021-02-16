The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.24. The Procter & Gamble reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.58 to $5.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Procter & Gamble.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.75.

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $127.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $314.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.30 and its 200-day moving average is $137.20. The Procter & Gamble has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 306,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $42,094,714.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 95,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.65, for a total transaction of $12,433,045.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,363,456.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 810,610 shares of company stock valued at $107,154,706. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,380,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,562,000 after acquiring an additional 799,059 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,467,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,889,000 after purchasing an additional 454,654 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,736,000 after purchasing an additional 611,102 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,981,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,805,000 after purchasing an additional 246,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 67.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,579,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446,672 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.