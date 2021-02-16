The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY

Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,382,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. The Progressive comprises approximately 2.8% of Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY owned 0.24% of The Progressive worth $136,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,213,279,000 after buying an additional 1,466,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Progressive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,703,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,295 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in The Progressive by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,006 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in The Progressive by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,577,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,709,000 after purchasing an additional 74,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Progressive by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $296,200,000 after purchasing an additional 668,126 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Shares of PGR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,386. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,236.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,509 shares of company stock worth $5,663,770. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

