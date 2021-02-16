The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $181.16

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $181.16 and last traded at $171.63, with a volume of 62659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.53.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRSC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,860.02 and a beta of 0.84.
The Providence Service Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRSC)
The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.
