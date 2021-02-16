The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) Sets New 12-Month High at $181.16

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $181.16 and last traded at $171.63, with a volume of 62659 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $178.53.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRSC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,860.02 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Providence Service by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in The Providence Service by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in The Providence Service by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in The Providence Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in The Providence Service by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

