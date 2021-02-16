The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) (LON:RNK) Shares Gap Down to $131.60

The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) (LON:RNK) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.60 ($1.72), but opened at GBX 127.20 ($1.66). The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) shares last traded at GBX 139.60 ($1.82), with a volume of 727,362 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Rank Group Plc (RNK.L) in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 136.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 125.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £665.17 million and a PE ratio of -6.65.

The Rank Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gaming services in Great Britain, Spain, Belgium, and India. It operates through Grosvenor Venues, Mecca Venues, Digital, and International Venues segments. The company offers a range of casino table games, including roulette, blackjack, baccarat, and poker; electronic roulette and slots machine games; and community games, such as bingo, as well as sports betting and food, drink and live entertainment.

