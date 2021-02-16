The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $33.00. The company traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.33, with a volume of 15991 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.43.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on The RealReal from $13.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The RealReal from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.76.

In other news, CTO Fredrik Bjork sold 7,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total transaction of $104,135.76. Also, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $42,191.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,775.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 670,312 shares of company stock worth $14,407,184 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The RealReal by 3,609.9% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 2,745,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,336 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,921,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in The RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,649,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,496,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The RealReal by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,236,000 after purchasing an additional 734,410 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day moving average of $17.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The RealReal Company Profile (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

